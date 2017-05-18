S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has achieved one more milestone at the box office. After starting the 400 crore club, the film has now crossed the 450 crore benchmark on its 3rd Wednesday at the domestic market, solely from its Hindi Version.

As per the early estimates, the film has raked in 6.75 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 454.25 crores. If the film manages to remain stable in the coming days, soon it’ll achieve the 500 crore benchmark at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s 20 Days nett India total, including all versions, now stand at 940 crores, that takes its gross collections to 1210 crores (including Entertainment tax).

Baahubali: The Beginning ended with Katappa revealing himself as the killer of Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the story forward from where the first part ended.

Since Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are releasing tomorrow, it’ll be interesting how Baahubali 2 will perform post that, as it will lose a good amount of screens in its 4th week.

The film has impressed the audience and critics alike with its grandeur and visual effects. In the US, Baahubali 2 has become the 1st Indian film to cross the 100 crore benchmark. According to trade reports, the film is all set to enter the Rs 150-crore club this week.

The film has gained repeat audience, which has resulted in the movie running successfully worldwide even as it approached the completion of its 3rd week. The film features Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks and the Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.