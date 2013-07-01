Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor


Kareena Kapoor Filmometer
Total ReleasesSuperhitHitAverageFlopOverseas Hit
447611208
Mujhe Kucch Kehna HaiRefugee
Yaadein
AjnabeeAsoka
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…Mujhse Dosti KarogeKabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…
Jeena Sirf Mere Liye
Talaash: The Hunt Begins
Khushi
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
ChameliLOC: Kargil
Yuva
Dev
AitraazFida
HulchulBewafaa
Kyon Ki
Dosti: Friends Forever
36 China Town
OmkaraChup Chup Ke
Golmaal ReturnsJab We MetGolmaal Returns
Tashan
3 IdiotsMain Aurr Mrs Khanna3 Idiots
Kambakkht IshqKurbaan
Golmaal 3Ek Main Aur Ekk TuMilenge MilengeGolmaal 3
Ra.OneAgent VinodWe Are FamilyRa.One
BodyguardHeroineBodyguard
TalaashTalaash
SatyagrahaGori Tere Pyaar Mein
Singham Returns
 Bajrangi BhaijaanBajrangi Bhaijaan

