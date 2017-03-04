Actors Vivek Oberoi and Jackie Shroff are being considered for pivotal roles in Prabhas’ yet-untitled upcoming trilingual actioner, a source in the know of developments said.

“Talks have been initiated with both of them. However, they haven’t been officially signed yet. It might take a few more days for an official announcement to be made,” the source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Since the film is going to be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, the makers are keen to rope in actors with national popularity.

“Vivek and Jackie are being considered because of their pan-Indian popularity. As for the heroine, the makers are on the lookout for a popular Bollywood star,” the source said.

Being made on a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore, the film’s regular shooting will begin later this month.

With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composing music, the cinematography will be handled by Madhie while Sabu Cyril will take care of production design.