The word dashing is synonymous with the handsome and smart Vinod Khanna. On his Birthday on 6th October let us have some reminiscences about him.

Friendship with Feroz Khan: Both were dashing and smart actors. Their first movie was the little known Shankar Shambhu released in 1976. Since then they became very close friends. Their biggest hit was Qurbani which was produced and directed by Feroz. He wanted Vinod for Jaanbaaz as well but at that moment he was away from films, with Osho.

For his film Dayawan too, Feroz took Vinod and said he could not visualise anyone else for that particular role.

Something quite eerie is that Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna died on the same date of 27th April of the same dreaded disease Cancer. Both were of the same age (70) on date of death.

Villain to Hero: He is one of the rare actors who made a transition from villain to hero. Two movies in which he played the role of a villain are Aan Milo Sajna with Rajesh Khanna as hero and Mera Gaon Mera Desh with Dharmendra as hero.

Relationship with Amitabh Bachchan: If there is one actor who could possibly have posed a threat to Amitabh Bachchan even in his heydays it was Vinod Khanna. From Reshma aur Shera in 1971 to Muqaddar ka Sikandar in 1978 they acted in several memorable movies together including Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony. Vinod Khanna abruptly quitting movies to join Osho meant that Amitabh continued as undisputed superstar.

A very moving personal blog was written by Amitabh on his relationship with Vinod after he passed away.

Vinod and Politics: Vinod Khanna was a popular 4 time MP from Gurdaspur. He lost only the 2009 General Elections while he won in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He was a Union Minster as well and initially handled the portfolio of Tourism and Culture and later on External Affairs.

The dashing hero moved on this year on 27 April, but his handsome and charismatic personality will remain in our memory for long.