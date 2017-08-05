When 1920 had first released, it created a storm among the horror genre fans. People loved the performances of two newbies – Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. The reason behind their popularity can also be given to word of mouth, which usually work for small films in India.

However, after the buzz of the first movie Vikram is now working on its franchise 1921. Actress Zareen Khan is all set to explore the horror genre for the first time with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, she has been preparing for her role by watching some horror series and films every night.

The release date of the film is 12th Jan 2018. 1921 will star Zareen Khan and television hottie Karan Kundra. The actor had begun shooting a few months back and we’ve also seen a few pictures on his Instagram.The film 1921 will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

This is not the first time that the actor and director duo is working together on a film. The two have collaborated in a 2013 horror flick, called Horror Story, The movie also marked Karan’s debut in films, who was then popular for his TV series, Kitni Mohabbat Hai with Kritika Kamra.

On the work front, Zareen Khan was last seen in Hate Story 3 but later went on to do cameos in Veerappan and Wajah Tum Ho in 2016. She has also appeared in many Punjabi and Tamil films in past.

While Karan Kundra was seen as a mentor on Roadies Rising which is the recent season of the long running MTV show. He also appeared in MTV Love School with his girlfriend and VJ Anusha Dandekar.