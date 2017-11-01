There are no qualms that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make for a perfect onscreen pair. Their films together are a testimony to the fact that the duo compliments each other’s energy and make for a visually compelling pair on the big screen.

Both Varun and Alia came together to shoot for an ad and boy, are we smitten? Varun seems to have donned a cowboy look while Alia looks pretty in a red cold shoulder dress. Seeing them pose romantically, we couldn’t help but wish for them to star in yet another movie together.

The actress had shared a few photographs from the shoot and now the makers have released the ad. In the video, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt come together and don the hats of Romeo & Juliet, with a contemporary twist to spread the message of Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative.

Watch the ad right here:



Varun and Alia made their Bollywood debut together and have three films together until now – Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their cute chemistry both on and off-screen has been setting serious BFF and relationship goals for all their fans.The two are currently one of the most consistent and bankable actors in the industry.

On the work front, Varun is busy absorbing the humungous response his last release Judwaa 2 has received. He has also begun prep for his upcoming movie, October which is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu.

Alia recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie, Raazi which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal. Raazi is slated to release on May 11, 2018.