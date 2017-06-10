Here’s another poster from Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar, the bridegroom is seen dancing in his baraat, however, there’s an interesting tagline on the poster which reads: No Toilet, No Bride.

Check out the poster right here:

The makers are dropping brilliant hints through posters and we can’t wait for the trailer to release.

Akshay Kumar also tweeted the poster saying that the trailer of the film will be releasing tomorrow i.e. 11th June.

Stay tuned till then!

Trending:

On that note, even Salman Khan has become part of The Clean India mission and has joined forces with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and ‘I love Mumbai’ foundation to make Mumbai open defecation-free.

On Friday, Salman, along with BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, and powered by Rahul Kanal’s ‘I love Mumbai’ foundation, Sahib Realty and Sach Ishaan, handed over public utility toilets at Madras Pada, Aarey Milk colony, to the residents of the area to combat its open defecation problem.

“It feels good, but it’s just a beginning. I think there are 3,000-plus houses where each house has six to eight people. So as many existing toilets were there, we just rebuilt them and gave them water connection.

“In 3,000-plus houses, there were only 36 toilets. So there is a lot of scope. We will get permission to make toilets in their houses, given that they have space in their houses,” said Salman.

Last year, Salman was named ambassador for the BMC’s anti-open defecation campaign in tune with the Centre’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission.