Salman Khan is known for helping others in times of crisis. Presently, he is trying to help his alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif boost her career. If reports are to be believed, then Salman has recommended his Tiger Zinda Hai actress for Aamir Khan’s upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

According to leading portal, Salman has given Kat’s name as a suggestion to YRF as the heroine opposite Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan. Salman thinks that Thugs will be the perfect film for Katrina to be in after Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films will obviously give a boost to her career and that’s a smart move by Khan.

Obviously, ultimately everything depends on Aditya Chopra and Aamir Khan, who will decide on which actress will be a part of the movie.

Aamir Khan does not generally repeat his heroines and chooses a new actress in each of his films, as per the trend. Katrina has already worked with the Dangal actor in the third instalment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise, Dhoom 3. So, we are curious to see whether Aamir takes Salman’s suggestion or not! Thugs of Hindostan will be directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Earlier there have been reports about actresses like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor being roped in for the project but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Katrina Kaif did not taste box office success in the last year. The actress starred in a couple of films in 2016— Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor and Nitya Mehra’s Baar Baar Dekho, both of which did a terrible business at the box office.

Jagga Jasoos, her first film after breakup with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor has been postponed for countless times and is yet to see the light of the day. She is presently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Salman Khan, which is the second instalment in YRF’s Tiger franchise.