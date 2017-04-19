Teaser Of Salman Khan’s Tubelight To Release With Baahubali: The Conclusion?

As per latest reports, the makers of Salman Khan’s Tubelight are planning to release the teaser of the film along with Baahubali: The Conclusion on 28th April. Since there is a huge buzz around Baahubali 2, Tubelight’s teaser is bound to get maximum exposure if it releases along with the magnum opus.

Earlier Kabir Khan, the director of the film revealed that the teaser will release by April end, while the trailer will be revealed in Mid May.

Tubelight is the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and actor Salman. The duo has previously worked in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In Tubelight, Salman portrays the character of a special guy, who is slow to pick up the happenings around his surrounding.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. It also stars Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Matin Rey Tangu and Sohail Khan in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will also have a special cameo in Tubelight. Kabir Khan told media in February, “I am not going to divulge much details about SRK’s role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it.”

The film is set to hit the screens on 23rd June during the Eid weekend. It will clash with Bhaiyyaji Superhit which features the ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade.

Yash Raj Films will distribute Tubelight in the overseas markets.

Post Tubelight, Salman Khan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the screens on 22nd December.