With an arresting screen presence in her Bollywood debut, Jannat, Sonal Chauhan instantly became one of the most loved girls-next-door and there has been no looking back ever since.

Set to make a stir yet again, the gorgeous actress recently went de-glam in order to essay the role of a Rajput girl in J P Dutta’s Paltan.

A natural beauty, Sonal often posts pictures of herself in little to no makeup over her social media handles, so facing the camera sans makeup was easy. Though the enchanting diva landed the movie owing to more than that.

If sources are to be believed, Dutta was looking for someone with a certain vulnerability, poise and strength that would suit the role of a Rajput girl in the film. The veteran filmmaker’s search ended, as Sonal fit the bill perfectly on all accounts and also interestingly happens to be a Rajput in real life!