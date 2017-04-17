Singer Sonu Nigam Is Trending For THIS Reason!

Famed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has landed in a fresh controversy for his tweets from today morning. The Kal Ho Na Ho singer, made headlines today thanks to his Twitter rant against Muslim religion and their religious practice of Azaan (morning prayer).

The singer took everyone by surprise with his hateful tweets against the community. Apparently, the actor was miffed with the loudspeaker used during the morning hours for Azaan by mosques. He complained of losing sleep over the same.

Nigam tweeted the following this morning:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

What was shocking that, Sonu didn’t stop at being woken up thanks to the Azaan. He further mentioned that Prophet Mohammad did not have electricity to use speakers during old times and called it cacophony in recent times.

After posting his hateful views over social media, the singer faced a severe backlash from his fans and other Twitter users.

The singer was bashed for his views and in no time started trending over Twitter, which called for even more flak from the users.

Previously, Sonu had landed in a controversy thanks to his political stance and that had led to Zee Music Company banning the singer.

Sonu was last seen as judge on Indian Idol season 9. After returning on the show, almost post 12 years, the singer had said, “I have been a part of different shows, but one of the reasons I am coming back to ‘Indian Idol’ is my co-judges and friends – Farah Khan and Anu Malik. We understand each other’s point of view and can bring out the best talent. In addition, I started judging new talent from ‘Indian Idol’. Therefore, this is a special show for me.”

Sonu also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar recently, for the iconic cricketer’s debut track ‘Cricket waali beat‘. Talking about Tendulkar’s singing talents, he said, “He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video. It was wonderful and I am very happy that people are loving the song.”