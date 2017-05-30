Shruti Haasan is no more a part of Sangamithra due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the makers of the movie announced on Monday. According to the actress’ spokesperson, she had not “received a proper bound script or a proper date calendar”.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in ‘Sangamithra‘,” read a post on the official Twitter page of the banner Sri Thenandal Films.

Soon after, an official statement from Shruti’s spokesperson was issued.

It read: “Shruti had to, unfortunately, take a call not to be part of ‘Sangamithra‘. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over 2 years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar.

“She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers April onwards to make sure she was ready in time for shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to ‘Sangamithra‘, she had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar.”

Shruti was part of the film’s entourage at the 70th Cannes Film Festival where they launched the first look posters of the period drama. She was reportedly going to essay the role of a warrior princess in filmmaker Sundar C’s mega budget trilingual drama, set in the eighth century AD.

She is currently caught up with promoting her film “Behen Hogi Teri” and preparation for “Sabash Naidu” and her musical associations.