Shahid Kapoor’s Social Media Account HACKED! Hackers Tweet I Love You Katrina Kaif!

Off late, a lot of celebrities’ social media accounts have got hacked, recent being Kriti Sanon’s Instagram account. Not only her, also the Twitter accounts of Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi and Abhishek Bachchan were hacked a few days earlier. Now, the new dad of town Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter and Instagram account has been hacked today.

Just a few minutes back, a tweet from his account read, “Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di! ” Kral Alladdin Halacı sizin gösterdiğiniz gibi barbar, hayvan ve şerefsiz bir adam değildi!” Ayyildiz Tim.”

The tweet is about Padmaavat’s character Alauddin Khilji which was essayed by Ranveer Singh in the film. They have tweeted in the favour of the cruel king saying that he wasn’t that cruel how it was shown in the film. Ayyildiz Tim is a Turkish hackers group which is known to be the most powerful hackers group in Turkey. They anonymously hack anyone’s account and tweet some weird stuff from it.

On his Instagram account, the Turkish group has captioned one of the images, “Kral Alaaddin Halacı .. Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di!YouTube subscribe

Well, we hope Shahid manages to clear this mess ASAP!

On the work front, Shahid is all geared up for his upcoming release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid is now also a happy man as he was blessed with cute baby boy yesterday in Mumbai.