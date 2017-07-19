Shah Rukh Khan’s Film With Karan Johar Was A Rumour?

Apart from seeing the glimpse of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil we saw this magical director-actor duo of K’Jo-SRK working full time last in My Name Is Khan.

There were rumours that we’ll see them back together in a film soon but it seems everything at the end is ruled out as a hearsay. There were also talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan working together on a fully fledged international film VIY: Journey To India.

According to the reports in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan has denied all the baseless talks saying, “I don’t even know what film this is. I don’t remember meeting anyone for a film like that at all. So no, it’s not true.” As they say in Bollywood, there are more rumours than fact-talks. One also was that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will play brothers in the K’Jo film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing SRK’s love interest. Yeah! it would’ve been a dream come true for cinema lovers to see such stellar cast in one film but we’re sad that it isn’t true.

Shah Rukh Khan also clarified about Karan Johar approaching him with an idea before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but Karan dropped the idea as he thought it was too expensive. He also stated that the above-mentioned film was supposed to be directed by someone else under Dharma Productions’ banner. He also agreed about not being approached with or without Ranbir Kapoor for a film.

We hope these are just rumours for the time being and we’ll be lucky to enough to witness the magic of SRK-K’JO together on the silver screen along with Ranbir Kapoor as icing on the cake. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next yet to be titled dwarf film and Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.