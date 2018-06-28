Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is gaining the buzz for all right reasons. Advance booking has skyrocketed since yesterday and a humongous day 1 is surely on cards. But now another news coming is about Sanjay Dutt’s cameo in the film. Yes, you’ve read that right the real Sanju will meet the reel Sanju in the film.

In a report posted by Bollywood Life, we can see a still featuring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. Both are wearing black suits and the still seems to be from a song. This probably will be a post-credit scene because there is no way one can bind in Dutt’s appearance in the mid-film.

Check out the still here:

Another still has the title board of the film. We can now see how the title of the film will appear. Here’s the still:

In another still we see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju discussing something with Anushka Sharma who is playing the role of a biographer in the film.

In a rare question and answer session with fans on social media recently, when a user asked him about how he deals with frustration and failures, Ranbir said, “I have only learned from my failures and not from my successes.”

And how does he celebrate success?

“By wiping the sweat off my forehead and muttering ‘bach gaye’ to myself,” said the actor, who has had a career of many hits and misses in Bollywood.

Having forayed into films with Saawariya, Ranbir featured in films like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year before entering a new league with movies like Rockstar, Barfi! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Bombay Velvet, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos are some of the films that didn’t work for Ranbir.

When a fan asked where does Ranbir see himself 10 years from now, the actor said, “I hope I can continue entertaining all of you for years to come.”