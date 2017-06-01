Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez Collaborate For Remo’s ABCD 3

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s next, ABCD 3 is all set to roll out with one of most loved pairing is Bollywood. While we had earlier reported that the film will star Salman Khan in a lead role, the news of his leading lady has also been confirmed now. Reports suggest that the film will bring together the Kick pair, Salman and Jacqueline together.

According to our last report, the film will deal with a father-daughter relationship, where the father (to be played by Salman) is an ageing dancer and his 13-year-old ambitious daughter is eagerly waiting to step into his shoes!

And, now we hear Jacqueline Fernandez will be essaying the role of a dance teacher for the film.

A source told DNA, “Salman starts Remo’s film right after he wraps up TZH. And the heroine has been finalised. Remo took his film to Jackie and she has liked the idea. She is out of the country, so once she’s back, he will sit down with her for a full script narration and lock her for the film.”

Salman Khan, who is known for his roles mostly as a romantic and an action hero in Bollywood, has never played a father to a teenager. This is also probably the first time that 51-year-old actor will be essaying a character closer to his age.

As told to DNA, “Salman and his daughter need to compete for a dance championship. Jackie plays the role of their dance teacher who helps them learn the ropes of different styles of dance forms.” If Jacqueline’s little stint in Kick’s Jumme Ki Raat and her sizzling hot Yaar Na Miley version is anything to go by, she’s the perfect choice to play a dance teacher.

The first dance film ABCD was a sleeper hit. ABCD 2 featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor became a hit at the box office entering the Rs 100 crore club.

The film is expected to release next year on Eid.