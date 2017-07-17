Richa Chadha Did All This To Prepare For Inside Edge

Richa Chadha has been applauded for her compelling performance in the first episode of her new show, Inside Edge.

She has done justice to the character of Zarina Malik by slaying in her elite look in the series. But this hasn’t come easily to her; she has worked towards getting out the smashing portrayal of Zarina.

Here are the 5 things which Richa Chadha did to prep for the role as Zarina Malik in Inside Edge.

1. Became a Boss Lady.

Richa who is bubbly and easy as a person in real life took up a role like Zarina Malik which required her to change her attitude from tip to toe. Obviously, this isn’t an easy task to do, but our actress made it look so convincing. She saw all the Hollywood boss lady-like movies to fulfill her performance as Zarina.

​​2. A lot of cricket in one day.

Because the story of the show revolves around the sport, cricket, Richa couldn’t help but watch a lot of cricket matches in one day. Her first cousin also happens to be a cricketer, helped her a lot to understand the game and its insights.

3. Transformation into a Fashionista

Where Richa is so casually-simply-beautiful, she had to completely transform in the role of Zarina who is a Fashionista herself. She is lady boss who is dressed at her best all the time. Richa has taken care of minute details of fashion to become Zarina.

​​4. Had to smoke 10 to 12 cigarettes a day

Zarina Malik required to look convincing in all ways and smoking was the part and parcel of it. Richa who doesn’t smoke in real life had to smoke 10 to 12 cigarettes in a day which cost her health during the shoot.

​​5. Soon to invest in a sports team.

This sport oriented show has interested Richa so much that she is planning to invest in a boxing team. Well, no doubt Richa Chadha takes up all her challenges which come her way.