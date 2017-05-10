It’s Ranveer Singh Vs Prabhas For Rajamouli’s Next!

After the stupendous success of Baahubali 2, there have been talks about director S S Rajamouli’s next. While many thought that Baahubali 3 is on cards, the film will either have to be a spin-off or a prequel, for the story to develop. Apart from this, we recently heard that Rajamouli has decided to drop the idea of working on a small film and plans to make another big budget entertainer soon.

Currently, the director is vacationing as he revels in the success of his latest film. Apparently, for the next project that he has in mind, which will be a Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, trilingual fantasy adventure, the director is in two minds with his cast.

Reports suggest that he is eyeing Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for the film. Having seen Ranveer’s work, the director feels he would fit the bill. We agree Ranveer would be a good choice considering Rajamouli has a similar vision as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the latter surely can’t get enough of Ranveer’s acting talents.

Although, there are also chances that Rajamouli may settle for Prabhas, with whom he pulled of the recent blockbuster. The actor without any hesitation gave five years of his career to this project and that speaks volumes about the kind of rapport the two share.

Prabhas currently has two films to work on before he takes his next project. Both are Telugu films and assuming that currently, he is going to be flooded with Bollywood scripts too, we wonder if he would again work on Rajamouli’s fantasy adventure.

The said film is expected to go on the floors next year and Rajamouli has ample of time to decide on the casting. In the meanwhile, Ranveer’s period drama, Padmavati will release this November and that could help the director make his choice soon.