Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s fantasy adventure drama Jagga Jasoos is facing delays and barriers since… we have almost lost the count!!

Earlier, the film was slated to release in April but, recent reports claimed that it will be hitting the screens in July. Although, according to reports, even that is not confirmed and may be set for a further delay.

The makers are apparently planning to release the film on 4th July. And 3 more medium budgeted films which are Chef, Haseena and Mom are releasing on the same date. Since all these 3 films are content driven – Jagga Jasoos will have an advantage over these 3 films.

A popular daily, recently reported that the film is being put up on sale. Produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu and Disney India, reports stated that the makers wish to offload the film for Rs 130 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor have two big projects lined up – with one being Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots and Munnabhai series. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is the 3rd collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo have previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.

On the other hand Katrina Kaif will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It is produced under the reputed banner Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during Christmas weekend this year.