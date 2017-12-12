Angelina Jolie, the Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, was among the first to take up the cause of fighting for the rights of refugees and displaced people. Global superstar Priyanka Chopra now takes the baton ahead as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Touched by her compassion and kindness, the international superstar’s deep connect with the young generation has earned her Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice.

Priyanka received an invitation by the Harmony Foundation for lending her support and contribution towards social causes. However, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra collected the award on her behalf.

Madhu Chopra said, “I humbly accept the award on her behalf. As a mother, I am immensely proud to have a child who is so compassionate and has so much kindness in her. She exemplifies the fact the more you give the more you get. Even as a child, she was influenced by Mother Teresa and has been supporting Prem Niwas in Bareilly.”

Trending

“It is justifiable for her to receive this honourable award and I am immensely proud of her. I’m thankful and I’m sure she is humbled that her efforts have been recognised by the foundation that believes in helping the needy and supporting the deprived and raising funds for those who are impoverished,” she adds.

The actress recently congratulated the newlywed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with a sweet tweet. Take a look at her tweet here:

Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always! 😍❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 11, 2017

PeeCee will soon be seen in two Hollywood films. The first one is titled A Kid Like Jake and the second one is Isn’t It Romantic. Apart from these films, the actress will be back with her Quantico season 3.