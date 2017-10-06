Prabhas Is A Darling, Shraddha Kapoor Is Amazing Says Neil Nitin Mukesh 

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who marks his debut in Telugu film with Prabhas-starrer Saaho, says the shooting was a great experience for him.

Neil on Friday took to Twitter and said that he is jetting off to London where he is shooting for Firrkie.

“Back to London. Hyderabad was beautiful as always. And shooting for ‘Saaho‘ was simply amazing. Looking forward to doing the team soon,” Neil tweeted.

Neil, who will reportedly be seen playing a villain in “Saaho”, also praised his co-stars Prabhas and actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is also making her Telugu debut.

“Prabhas is truly a darling and Shraddha Kapoor you are amazing. Looking forward to seeing you soon on the sets. God Bless,” he added.

Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers are leaving no stone unturned.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay among others. It is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram of UV Creations.

Saaho is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram of UV Creations. The high octane trilingual will release in 2018. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.