Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming ghost comedy Phillauri.

Few stills from the shoot are out now and looking at them, the episode surely seems to be a fun ride! Watch the video and pictures right here:

1 of 20

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirazda in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on 24th March.