Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a press conference for the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) 2017 in Mumbai yesterday. The event was held at PVR Premiere in Juhu. Varun will be joining Karan and Saif to host the 18th Edition of IIFA Awards 2017, which will be held at New York’s MetLife Stadium.

The trio posed happily for shutterbugs at the do.

Talking about his plans to host the film gala, Karan said: “IIFA will be live this time, so there will no editing… It is actually making sure that your script is audience friendly because you’re not connecting to 40,000 people in the audience but eventually to 40 million people, who would watch it live on television.”

Looking back at his journey as a host, Karan said: “I realised I started hosting shows from 2000, which was a Filmfare award. It’s been 17 years! I am glad that every year I have managed to get the job! The experience is always good, as I enjoy whenever I am on stage.”

Saif Ali Khan was all praises for his IIFA co-host Karan Johar and said Bollywood is incomplete without the presence of the filmmaker. When mediapersons asked the reason behind making such a statement, Saif quipped: “Baahubali… Can you imagine our film industry without that? He is one of those arteries in the blood flow of the film industry.”

While Saif praised Karan, the latter seemed “worried” about Varun Dhawan, who is all set to perform at the award ceremony. Joking about Varun’s on stage performances, he said, “I get worried watching Varun on shows because I feel in his excitement, besides his shirt many other garments might come off.”

Varun will make a debut at the IIFA this year. The actor, who is collaborating with his father David Dhawan for Judwaa 2, will be performing to the songs ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’. The two popular tracks belong to the original Judwaa (1997) starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The tracks will also be a part of the sequel releasing in September.