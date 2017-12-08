PHOTOS! Judwaa 2 Team Celebrates The Success With A Dinner Date

Jacqueline Fernandez hosted a dinner party to celebrate the success of Judwaa 2. The actress along with the Judwaa 2 team was seen having a gala time.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film is one of the highest grossers of 2017 and called for a grand celebration. However, as Jacqueline Fernandez was busy with her work commitments couldn’t spare time to celebrate the success.

The gorgeous actress received much appreciation for her part in the blockbuster hit Judwaa 2.

After the release of Judwaa 2, Jacqueline immediately too to shooting for her upcoming next, post which the actress is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez took time from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her Judwaa 2 team. Before the year ends, Jacqueline raised a toast to the success of the film and wrapped 2017 with Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, David Dhawan, Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala along with Manish Malhotra attended the success party at a cozy dinner hosted by the actress.

The team was seen having a gala time as they dined and clicked pictures and poked fun at each other. The social media of the stars is the testimony of the celebration the Judwaa 2 team enjoyed.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the insights from the party with her Instagram stories, the actress was seen having fun with her Judwaa 2 team as she posed with filters along with Taapsee and David Dhawan.

The actress shares a warm bond with her co-star Varun Dhawan with whom she shared the screen space for the second time with Judwaa 2. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu shared an instant connection and their bond is visible through the social media posts of the actresses. Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline have been working together for a long time and the bond seems to strengthen with every film.

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles went on to become one of the most successful films of the year and receives huge love and appreciation from the audience.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has recently started shooting for the third instalment of Race along with Salman Khan.