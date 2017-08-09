PHOTOS! Golmaal Again Gang Shoots The Title Track In Hyderabad

Rohit Shetty’s most anticipated next Golmaal Again has made way to Hyderabad for the shoot of its title track. The entire cast of Golmaal Again including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Tabu and director Rohit Shetty flew to Hyderabad last week for the shoot.

The track has been crooned by Brijesh Shandilya, composed by S. Thaman with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Shot with the backdrop of a carnival, this festive track has the entire cast along with over 1000 dancers swaying to its beat. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The title track of a Rohit Shetty film needs to be larger than life and filled with color and Rohit never disappoints. In fact, this time he’s added tons of confetti too!

When Rohit was asked if Kareena has a cameo in the film, the director confessed, “No, not really. If I want her, I’ll do a whole film with her. It’s a different story, there is no suspense, but if I reveal why we needed a girl like Parineeti, you will know the whole story. Once you see the film, you will realise what’s the reason.”

The Golmaal gang is currently busy wrapping up the last schedule of the venture. Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangal Murti Films. The film is set to release this Diwali, October 2017.