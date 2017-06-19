Music composer Pritam has allegedly done once again what he is reportedly expert at! Ctrl + C followed by Ctrl +V according to the common man’s term and ‘being inspired’ according to the creative lot.

If you are still not able to get a hint of what we are exactly talking about, please take out some time to listen to the following songs one after the other and you will figure out what we are saying!

And now this

Does it ring a bell? Yes, Pritam’s latest song Galti Se Mistake from the movie Jagga Jasoos has allegedly been ‘inspired’ by Mexican pop DJ trio 3BallMTY’s track Inténtalo. Galti Se Mistake, composed by Pritam has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Pritam has allegedly ‘been inspired by’ several songs from international composers in the past. Some of these tracks include Bulleya from Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (which was inspired by Papa Roach’s Last Resort), Bheegi Bheegi Si from Gangster (inspired by Bengali rock band Moheener Ghoraguli’s song Prithibita Naki Chhoto Hote Hote), Ya Ali from Gangster (inspired by Kuwaiti band Guitara’s Ya Ghali), Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Bhool Bhulaiya (inspired by Bill Haley’s Oriental rock) and many more. His sources of inspirations surely come from across the world!

Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu stars Ranbir Kapoor and his rumored ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the lead. After several (Read n number of) delays, the makers have finally agreed upon a release date for the film, which is now slated to hit theaters on 14th July this year.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays a schoolboy in Jagga Jasoos is collaborating with filmmaker Anurag Basu again after Barfi, their much successful previous outing together, which starred Ranbir alongside Priyanka Chopra. In Barfi, Ranbir played a hearing and speech impaired man and won several awards for his flawless performance. We hope the actor-filmmaker duo impresses us in Jagga Jasoos too!