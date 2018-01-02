Not Ileana D’Cruz, But This Actress To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Batti Gul Meter Chalu

We had earlier informed you that Ileana D’Cruz could star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But from what we hear now Shraddha Kapoor might be casted with Shahid Kapoor for the film. The last time Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space, it was for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider (2014). Shahid and Shraddha’s pairing was much liked by the audience, but they didn’t sign any more films together after that.

A source of Bollywoodlife commented, “The makers recently got in touch with Shraddha. She has been briefed about the role.” The source adds, “The producers were looking for an A-list heroine to be cast opposite Shahid, who plays a lawyer in the film. However, it will require some prep. Katrina couldn’t sign the film because she didn’t have the time to do so.”The first choice for the film was Katrina Kaif, but due to some date issues she could not be a part of the film.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame, the plot of the film will revolve around a common man’s daily struggles involving the shortage of electricity supply as well as increasing price of basic necessities in life.

Talking about the film, Shree Narayan Singh had earlier said, “The subject of the film is very relevant to our times. Diwali makes it just the right occasion for us to shed light on a subject that needs to be discussed. We look forward to making a film that is both commercially entertaining and encourages a social conversation.”

The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin from January 19 next year and planned to hit the big screen by August 2018.