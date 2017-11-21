Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout Release Preponed After The Delay Of Padmavati?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma starrer Monsoon Shootout was recently in news for its release after a wait of four years at the box office.

The film is finally getting its due release in December. The buzz was the film was meant to release alongside Tiger Zinda Hai, but now owing to the recent upheaval around the release of Padmavati, the makers have now decided to prepone the release of the film.

The film which was meant to release on 15th December, now as per sources, it will release on 8th December. A source adds, “The film’s content is strong and the makers are certain if they get a longer period at the box office, it will help them benefit from it before another major release comes by”.

Earlier in a statement, producer Guneet Monga said that they thought this is the right time to release the film. It said, “For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film.”

The film directed by Amit Kumar is a thriller which shows the story of a rookie cop and his struggle to make a choice to convict a suspect. The film premiered in 2013 at Cannes and was nominated for the Golden Camera Award. The film also stars Tanishtha Chatterjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.