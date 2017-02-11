Naam Shabana Trailer Review

Remember Shabana, the intelligence officer from Baby? Naam Shabana is her story. The film is set as a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Baby, which also starred Taapsee in an extended cameo. However, this Shivam Nair directorial has Taapsee Pannu and not Akshay Kumar playing the lead. After mesmerising all with her stellar performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Pink, Taapsee Pannu is back— with a bang!

The second installment in the Baby franchise, Naam Shabana traces Shabana’s journey of becoming an intelligence officer. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as her handler, who is also the film’s narrator. He assures Shabana (Taapsee) to give her all the information and help she needs but in return, she has to do a job for them. They send one of their best officers to train Shabana, who is none other than Akshay Kumar! Taapsee impresses with her action while Akki makes an appearance towards the end of the trailer and packs a punch with his dialogues. The film, produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Filmworks, also stars Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and south film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Buzz is that this action spy thriller is inspired by the life of a RAW agent by the same name. We wonder if the trailer is so gripping, what the film would be like! Guess we have to wait with bated breath until 31st March for that!

Naam Shabana Official Trailer