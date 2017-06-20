National award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to represent India at BRICS film festival in China on 22nd June with his short film ‘Mumbai Mist‘ starring Annu Kapoor, master Devrath, Parvin Dabas. The film is a story about a beautiful bond between an old man and an orphan ragpicker kid.

Check out the poster of the film right here:

The film will be part of “The Magnificent Five—Directors Collaboration Project for the BRICS Film Festival” where Bhandarkar is representing India, alongside globally-feted storytellers, Brazilian Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries fame), Chinese director-screenwriter Jia Zhangke, Russian storyteller Aleksey Fedorchenko and South African filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka.

Madhur, who is a big fan of Awara Hoon song and legendary Raj Kapoor sahab, has used the song as a tribute to Raj Kapoor, that will play in background in one of the important scenes in the film. “Mumbai Mist” is part of a project wherein five filmmakers have been roped in to make 18-minute shorts on the theme “Where Has The Time Gone?”

Chinese director Jia Zhangke is the executive producer who has put all 5 short films on the same theme, together to make a feature film that will be premiered in Chengdu, China, while it will see theatrical release in China in September followed by other countries.