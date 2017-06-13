Meet The First Badass Ajay Devgn From Baadshaho

The makers had released the first look of Baadshaho yesterday, now they have released the first look of Ajay Devgn’s character.

In the poster, Ajay Devgn is seen flaunting a black shirt with a leather jacket on. The actor is seen hiding his face with a black printed bandana with a gun in his hand. The poster has a rustic gray backdrop and promises a lot of action.

Here’s the first look.

The tagline on the poster is eye catchy which says, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armoured truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s. ‘Baadshaho‘ sandstorm is coming.”

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men.

Director Milan had spilled the beans about the film in an interview with PTI where he quoted, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.” The release of the first poster sure intensifies the interest of the audience for this film’s release.

The film is slated to release on 1st September.

