Manoj Bajpayee & Neeraj Pandey Begin Shooting For Aiyaary In Cairo

Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s upcoming film Aiyaary is currently being shot in Cairo. Actor Manoj Bajpayee is seen shooting for the film with the makers.

Aiyaary has been shot at multiple locations including Kashmir, Delhi, London and Mumbai. While the actors Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh along with the filmmaker keep giving us insights into the film’s shoot, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a post missing his co-star.

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “You are being missed @S1dharthM #Aiyaary #AiyaaryCairoSched @aiyaary @neerajpofficial @ShitalBhatiaFFW @FalguniThakore”

Sidharth Malhotra was quick enough to reply to his Aiyaary team saying, “Full FOMO! Waiting for you guys to finish and then our dinner is due sir! @BajpayeeManoj @neerajpofficial @ShitalBhatiaFFW @FalguniThakore”

The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Aiyaary is based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.

The ace filmmaker won the hearts of the audience with him appealing films that have a realistic touch like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni‘ etc. The audience is keen on witnessing yet another mind-bending film by the filmmaker.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience gripped to the film. While the filmmaker Neeraj Pandey earlier shared details from the sets, recent pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh romancing in rain caught everyone’s interest.

The motion poster of Aiyaary was widely appreciated and the audience is hooked to grab more details of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on 26th January 2018.