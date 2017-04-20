Madame Tussauds to now flaunt a wax statue of Anil Kapoor!

Anil Kapoor’s wax statue is the most beautiful thing you will see today! It looks so real that it is almost impossible to tell which one is Anil Kapoor’s statue and which one is the actor himself! After Bollywood biggies like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore will has veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s wax statue!

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s wax statue here:

The actor took to Twitter to express his excitement and share the photos of his statue with his fans. One photo, in which Anil Kapoor is sitting right next to his wax statue and striking a similar pose, makes the viewer confused as to who is the real Anil Kapoor! The actor tweeted, ‘Unveiling… Yours truly!! Thank you @MTsSingapore for making me look good in wax! #MadameTussauds’

This is a special moment and I’m glad I could share it with you all! #MyTeam #MyFamily !!! Also.. the resemblance is uncanny right? pic.twitter.com/plXlSp4qNp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 20, 2017

Unveiling… Yours truly !! Thank you @MTsSingapore for making me look good in wax! #MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/qtstyKTghG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 20, 2017

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘I just had to pose!! It’s so cool!! I love it! @MTsSingapore, this is just an amazing & humbling experience! Thank you!’

I just had to pose!! It’s so cool!! I love it! @MTsSingapore, this is just an amazing & humbling experience! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GmcBw3Wbxk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 20, 2017

Isn’t it simply stunning?

Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor made the announcement on Instagram. Sharing a photo of his father’s wax statue, the Mirzya actor wrote ‘Who wants to be a millionaire? #madametussauds @anilskapoor @anilkapoorfilmcompany #legendary #waxstatue’

Who wants to be a millionaire ? #madametussauds @anilskapoor @anilkapoorfilmcompany #legendary #waxstatue A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

On the work front, the veteran actor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, the shoot of which was recently wrapped up in London. Anil Kapoor shared a photograph on Twitter on Saturday and captioned it: ‘It’s a wrap! Saying goodbye to the Mubarakan family and this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family and home.’

The movie, slated to release on 28th July, also features Anil’s nephew Arjun Kapoor. The film will feature Arjun in a double role as Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil will essay his uncle Kartar Singh. Apart from them, Mubarakan also stars Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz.