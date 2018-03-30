Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle To Debut With Sooraj Pancholi​ ​Starrer​ ​Time To Dance Film!

Sooraj Pancholi, who was last seen with Athiya Shetty in Hero is all set for his 2nd Bollywood film titled Time To Dance. The actor has found his leading lady in Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle.

Isabelle made her first public appearance with her sister at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai. From then everyone has been waiting to see her in films like her sister!

According to early reports, Isabelle was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan produced film Loveratri opposite, Ayush Sharma but now she will be seen with Sooraj and the film will go on the floors in the second week of April in London. She will be essaying the role of a competitive ballroom and Latin dancer whereas Sooraj will be seen as a street dancer who knows in Salsa, Zumba, and Bachata styles.

“The film has been in the pipeline for more than a year and it is finally taking off. Isabelle and Sooraj have been practicing for their turns as it will test their dancing skills in different forms, from Salsa to Paso Doble,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

“I can’t wait to start work on my first Hindi film. We will be in London for around 50 days and will shoot in a start-to-finish schedule,” Isabelle added.