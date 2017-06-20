A brand new poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has released and it’s everything you expect an Imtiaz Ali film to look like. The poster features both the leads enjoying a happy laugh.

We have already been seeing the mini trailers of the film which have us hooked. In addition to establishing the characters Harry – who is seen as a loud Punjabi guy and Sejal – the strong-headed Gujarati girl, these mini trails further draw the audience into the story of the film.

Take a look at the poster here:

The third trailer has however built up a mystery on why the ring is so important. The mini trail clearly indicates the ring to be a vital part of the plot. With all the anticipation, all we can do is wait until we find more clues that would help unravel the mystery. The mini trails are winning hearts all over and have churned the level of excitement all the more!

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. The story revolves around Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.Apart from the Gujju-Punju mix up, we are sure we’ll see much more exciting stuff in this film.

Shot in exotic locales such as Budapest, Amsterdam and Prague, this is the first collaboration between Imtiaz and Shah Rukh. The director is known for offbeat films such as Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway. Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August 2017.