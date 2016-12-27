Hrithik Roshan Speaks on Kaabil – Raees Clash

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan has garnered rave reviews for its trailers, romantic songs and power packed dialogues.

Speaking about the clash with SRK starrer Raees, Hrithik was recently quoted saying that, “It’s not illegal or unethical so it’s fine. But it is sad and quite an eye opener that although Hollywood and Bollywood share the same calendar, you will never see Batman movies clashing with Superman films or Lord of the Rings clashing with Harry Potter. They manage their calendars so well that two movies will never clash. They are aware that that is best for the industry, because when two films clash. the returns for the industry fall a lot.”

He adds that, “Hopefully, both films will do well, but on the whole, it will be a loss of about 100 crores for the industry as compared to both films releasing individually. My father understands that and he was sad about that, and he thinks that it could have been managed in a better way, but we completely understand that Raees was in the waiting for far too long.”

He added, “My wish is that when both films do well, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Dad, myself and everyone will pop champagne and celebrate for each other.”

Raees and Kaabil are slated to release on 25th January, 2017.