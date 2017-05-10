Is Katrina Kaif a part of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan?

Katrina Kaif is reportedly the second female lead in Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. We had reported earlier that apparently Salman Khan suggested Aamir, to cast his Tubelight co-star Katrina Kaif in the movie and now fresh reports suggest that Kat might be a part of the film!

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Chopra has suggested Kat’s name for the film as he liked her and Aamir’s pair in Dhoom 3 and Katrina has already accepted the offer. Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead while Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in, to essay one of the lead actresses.

Thugs of Hindostan is reportedly a war drama set in the pre-independence era, which will have a lot of sword fighting and battles fought on the sea.

Sounds like Pirates of the Caribbean? Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films have apparently decided to take time and improve the script of the magnum opus further so that there are no flaws absolutely. That’s not very surprising given Aamir’s penchant for perfection and his nickname Mr Perfectionist! Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Aamir and Katrina in the third instalment of the Dhoom franchise, is directing Thugs of Hindostan too.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s Tubelight alongside Salman Khan. The period drama, inspired by the Sino-Indian War of 1962, is expected to hit theatres on 23rd June. According to director Kabir Khan, Salman plays a ‘different and challenging kind of role’ in the movie, the story of which is based on the Hollywood film Little Boy. The film also stars Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan in the role of his brother. Tubelight marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars late actor Om Puri.