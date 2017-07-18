Here’s The First Poster Of Kriti-Ayushmann Starrer ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao come together for Junglee Pictures and BR Studio’s upcoming production rooted in UP. Titled Bareilly Ki Barfi, the movie is helmed by Swara Bhaskar-starrer Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Bareilly Ki Barfi sees Ashwiny and her husband team up as director and writer for the second time after Nil Battey Sannata‘. Nitesh, who adapted the book into the script, has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh.

The three actors will be playing very different roles in the movie, Ayushmann owns a printing press, Rajkummar is an author and Kriti plays a liberal thinking UP girl.

The excitement was building up since a very long time because of the behind the scenes pictures on he actor’s Instagram. Now, the makers have finally released the first poster of the movie.

Take a look:

The poster looks vibrant, looks like a truck load of sweetness & gives a hint of mystery. The story is a slice of life, quirky ride of unexpectedness where Bitti, Chirag and Vidhrohi’s path intermingle in search of ‘true love’. It is rooted in the sub-culture of young India’s rustic heartland.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the love triangle between Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar unfolds.

Meanwhile one the work front, Ayushmann’s last release Meri Pyaari Bindu tanked at the box office. Whereas Kriti Sanon’s Raabta also turned out to be a disaster. However, Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped was beying amazing.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is sall set release on 18th August in theatres near you.