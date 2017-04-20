Baahubali team, who is on a promotional spree, recently encountered a special Thali named Baahubali at Hotel Rajwadu in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Rajesh Patel & Manish Patel owners of Rajwadu had decided on doing something that could be the perfect tribute to the legacy of Baahubali. And what better than a Thali dedicated to “Baahubali” which depicts the grandness of the franchise.

Rajwadu, located in Ahmedabad is known for its village themed ambiance surrounded by greens which serve authentic Gujarati & Rajasthani food and is an extremely popular choice with the visitors especially the NRIs visiting the city.

The Baahubali Thali is an ode to celebrating the grandness of food & life at Rajwadu.

“Kattapa ne Bahubali ko kyun Mara” had the whole of Social Media talking about it & so were the owners of Rajwadu. The Thali is an extraordinary spread of the best delights that takes one on a royal ride. It’s a war of flavours inspired from the fights of Baahubali.

The owners of Rajwadu shares, “While we celebrate the foodies at Rajwadu, we at Rajwadu are sure of a stirring success of the 2nd franchise of Baahubali at the box office & look forward to hosting the team of Baahubali at Rajwadu”.

The owners of the restaurant are huge fans of Baahubali and this thali is their tribute to the film. They are so excited that their entire family will watch the film first day first show and they have even watched the first part of the film many times.

They have made a special thali which is huge, Baahubali in size.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 28th April, 2017.