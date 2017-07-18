Over a decade ago who would’ve thought that the Rani from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi would actually turn out to a be queen and result in a global domination in future. She started off her career at a slow pace but only to mark her presence all over the world.

Doing some remarkable performances in Bollywood, she has now gained the tag of Ms. Worldwide. She had it in her to reach this far and she proved that time and again in B’Town.

We’ve already heard and talked a lot about her accolades in Bollywood, let’s go through few of the many milestones she has achieved in the West.

1. In My City

Priyanka Chopra released her first English single In My City collaborating with Sam Watters, Matthew Koma and Jay Sean. The song also featured the rapper Will.I.Am and the song is said to be inspired by Priyanka’s unsettled childhood and her journey from a small town girl to a celebrity. The song trended on Twitter on number 1 after few minutes of the release.

2. Exotic With Pitbull

Now, this was a huge achievement as she became the first Bollywood star not to just feature in a song but even sing it along with Mr. Worldwide Pitbull. The song was a chartbuster leading many of the music charts. Priyanka never looked as hot before as she did in this video.

3. Quantico

By now every one of us was expecting her to do a Hollywood film already but Priyanka chose a different path to lead. She starred in American thriller series Quantico getting some rave reviews from all over. New York Times

New York Times labeled her has the strongest human asset of the show. She also received People’s Choice Award for Favourite Actress In A New TV Series becoming the first South Asian actress to win a People’s Choice Award. This isn’t it! She also won her second People’s Choice Award for Favourite Dramatic TV Actress the following year.

4. Baywatch



Just when we thought we’ve got our Little Miss Sunshine back with Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka announced her first live action debut Hollywood film Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Though the film received mixed reviews but it did decently well at the box office.

5. Still More To Come



After seeing her progress in the last couple of years every one of us knows, this girl is unstoppable at the moment. She has various projects lined up with various productions houses and is now currently filming Todd Strauss-Schulson’s romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic?. The film will star Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine.

She also has another Hollywood film in her kitty in Silas Howard’s A Kid Like Jake starring Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Though we’re very happy with all her achievements and wish her all the very best for future, we also want PeeCee to be back in Bollywood. We miss you Priyanka Chopra, Happy Birthday!