With four films – Haseena Parkar: Queen of Mumbai, Newton, and Bhoomi releasing at the theater this weekend, the audience is already pretty much occupied with these releases. But working as a cherry on the top is Golmaal Again whose trailer will be out on Friday, September 22.

The makers of the film have left the audience quite excited with the announcement of the fourth installment in the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is one of the much-awaited films of the year with a stellar cast.

The makers have finally released the two new posters of the movie and we must say they are quite magical!

Check out the posters here:

The posters have an amazing tagline “Is Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic!”. In the first poster, our Golmaal Gang seems to shit-their-pants, as everyone is scared draped with nimbu-mirchi around them. Whereas, the second poster has the ensemble cast in their quirky best. The poster has some crackers bursting around which is a symbol of Diwali’s arrival. The movie looks like a horror comedy, however, the story of the movie hasn’t been revealed yet!

Trending :

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film retains the earlier cast of Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra join the men in this series. The fourth installment of Golmaal franchise, ‘Golmaal Again‘ is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Shooting for the film had started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films.