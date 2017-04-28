You say the word Golmaal and it brings a smile to the faces of those saying it and those listening in. Such is the popularity of this madcap franchise that its magic has not only held for over a decade; it is also considered one of Bollywood’s most-favourite.

The craze for the Golmaal sequels amongst the audience, especially children is the reason why it is considered the perfect 2017 Diwali release.

After announcing Diwali 2017 as the release date, the fourth instalment of this Rohit Shetty franchise, which is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, has generated a massive buzz especially among distributors, exhibitors, film studios in India and overseas agencies, who have reached out to the makers and pitched for the rights.

In fact we hear that Golmaal Again has already been picked up for an astronomical price for its digital and satellite rights by one of the leading players even as we speak!

The fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise has been joined by Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh. Shooting for the film started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films. The Popular Malayalam cinematographer Jomon T. John will also be part of the Golmaal franchise. He walked out of Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram to be part of this project.

Golmaal’s lead star Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film Baadshaho along with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The film is set to release on September 1.