Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani will produce a web series based on Timeri N. Murari’s novel Taj: A Story of Mughal India under their banner Excel Entertainment. They will be entering the digital platform in a big way and will bring out multiple web series, read a statement on behalf of Excel Entertainment.

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will be developing two other concept-based shows, and Farhan and Ritesh have three shows in the pipeline already.

The first three shows have already been licensed by one digital platform and will be rolled out within a year. The content will be showcased on different digital platforms.

Their flagship show Taj: A Story of Mughal India will begin later this year.

According to a source, the rights to “Taj: A Story of Mughal India” have already been acquired and it will be directed by a top filmmaker. It seems to be a smart decision on account of Farhan and Ritesh, to build a series based on History, one can see a heavy inclination of viewers for the same. Recently, we learnt that a 1000 crore film is being made on the mythological epic, Mahabharata.

Even on Television, currently, shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini are based on historic figures and are doing well. A web series on Taj will definitely be an interesting one.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Fakirs Of Venice along with Paresh Rawal. He is also touted to be a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s untitled next. He has also signed Lucknow Central starring Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles, which is set to release on September 15th this year.