Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with the Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will return to the franchise for its fourth instalment, xXx 4, according to its director DJ Caruso.

Caruso, on Twitter, welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the xXx family on Monday.

A social media user then asked: “What about Deepika Padukone. Will she be part of the film”

“Yes,” replied Caruso, thereby confirming that the popular actress will be back in the action-packed franchise.

Asked if there was any update on Deepika’s shooting schedule for the film, Caruso responded to a fan: “Working it out now script being scheduled.”

Deepika’s foray into Hollywood had created a strong buzz. In fact, last year Diesel had made his maiden visit to India as he came down to Mumbai with Caruso and the Bollywood actress to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He was welcomed with ‘desi’ fanfare.

The franchise began with the 2002 film “xXx”, which was followed by the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union.

The third xXx movie, featuring Deepika as Serena Unger, had grossed over $300 million worldwide.