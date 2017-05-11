Deepika-Katrina Most Voted Actresses For SRK’s Dwarf Film!

Yesterday, we took an interesting poll, asking readers to choose a suitable actress duo for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. The Aanand L Rai film, which will have Shah Rukh Khan play the role of a dwarf, will have two lead actresses and looks like our viewers have made their choice. According to the poll results, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the most voted to star opposite the King of romance.

Almost 47% people voted for these two actresses as opposed to the other options of Deepika-Alia and Katrina-Alia. The option of Alia and Deepika came second in people’s choice.

Both Deepika and Katrina have previously worked in films that have dual actresses, such as Bajirao Mastani, Jab Tak Hai Jaan to name their recent ones.

Considering their dating history, the two actresses are not really ‘friends’ and that could pose as a problem whilst signing the duo. On the upside although is the fact that Shah Rukh has worked with both the actresses in the past and that ensures a great chemistry for the makers.

Deepika debuted with Shah Rukh Khan and post that she has starred in two other films such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year with him. Katrina, on the other hand, was a part of the iconic director, Yash Chopra’s last film, Jab Takk Hai Jaan along with the star.

If both beauties are to be a part of the film, director Aanand L Rai will have to make sure that they get equally meatier roles because none of them will settle for anything less.

The film is slated to hit the theaters in Christmas 2018 and post finishing the post-production work of Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring, Shah Rukh will start full-fledged work on this project. Till then, we’ll have to wait and watch for the official announcement on the leading ladies of the film.