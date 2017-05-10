Confirmed! Ranveer Singh In Rohit Shetty’s Next

Director Rohit Shetty is currently busy shooting for his next, Golmaal Again in Hyderabad and Goa. This is the fourth installment of the Golmaal series and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. With Parineeti and Tabu as new additions to the cast, we are super excited for this film.

Apart from his directorial, Shetty is all set to come back as the host for popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi which is now in its eighth season. Talking about his hectic schedule, the filmmaker said, “I’m shooting Golmaal Again till May 17 and the following morning I’m taking off to Spain for KKK. Once I’m back in July, I’ll resume shooting for the film for another 10-15 days. We have to be ready for a Diwali release.”

In the meanwhile, there have been speculations about his next project too. When asked if the rumors about his collaboration with Ranveer Singh for a film next are true, the filmmaker confirmed, “Yes, I am planning a film with Ranveer Singh, we are in talks.”

Well this is certainly going to be a biggie. With an out and out commercial director like Shetty, Ranveer is sure to get a quintessential Bollywood hero role. Shetty’s last release, Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol met with a lukewarm response. He admits that if he could revisit the film, he’d do things differently. “We should’ve stuck to our original script. We changed it too much. We shouldn’t have done that. But such things happen,” he shrugs.

Currently, the director will be flying to Spain for the reality show. He was unavailable for the last season of the show and is excited to be back on board.

Last season of KKK was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. Clearing the rumors about any bad blood between the two, Rohit said, “Arjun actually called to ask me what he should say at the press conference and I told him to say that he was going to be hosting the show in the seventh season because I was busy with Dilwale.”

He further added that his role on KKK goes beyond that of a host. “We worked on everything, from the stunts to the humour. I am busy this year too but I had to do it. I’m personally associated with the stunts and that works for me as well as the show in a big way. If you are not involved in the stunts, then it’s just another show where you give your comments and sit quietly,” he reasons.

Well we are certainly looking forward to more details on Rohit’s film with Ranveer. The actor will be next seen in Padmavati, that releases this November.