Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Update: Salman Khan JAILED For 5 Years

Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Update: After two decades, the day of the verdict is here. Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu are worried as the Jodhpur court prepares to announce its verdict on the 1998 case, where the actors were accused of killing 2 blackbucks in an attempt to poach them during the shoot for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Last year, Salman Khan, along with the others accused pleaded that he was innocent. He further went on to say that the actors never went out hunting due to security risks.

Here, you can see the live updates for the case as the court gears up to announce their verdict. The accused actors flew to Jodhpur yesterday, appearing in the court today at 10 am. All of them are worried as they may face anywhere between a year to 6 years of prison if found guilty.

Earlier today, the hotel staff at Taj Vivanta say that Salman, who is currently staying there, is really worried about the verdict, looking tense.

A few minutes after Salman, the other accused reach the court

