Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Update: Salman Khan JAILED For 5 Years

Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Update: After two decades, the day of the verdict is here. Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu are worried as the Jodhpur court prepares to announce its verdict on the 1998 case, where the actors were accused of killing 2 blackbucks in an attempt to poach them during the shoot for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Last year, Salman Khan, along with the others accused pleaded that he was innocent. He further went on to say that the actors never went out hunting due to security risks.

Here, you can see the live updates for the case as the court gears up to announce their verdict. The accused actors flew to Jodhpur yesterday, appearing in the court today at 10 am. All of them are worried as they may face anywhere between a year to 6 years of prison if found guilty.

Earlier today, the hotel staff at Taj Vivanta say that Salman, who is currently staying there, is really worried about the verdict, looking tense.

A few minutes after Salman, the other accused reach the court

Jodhpur: Saif Ali Khan arrives in court, verdict in #BlackBuckPoachingCase to be pronounced shortly. pic.twitter.com/uJNYVviU2V — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Jodhpur: Accused Sonali Bendre & Tabu arrive in court, verdict in #BlackBuckPoachingCase to be pronounced shortly. pic.twitter.com/jEXXkPyX2E — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Jodhpur court convicts Salman Khan, acquits rest in 1998 blackbuck poaching case pic.twitter.com/bUgSa7zaIM — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Argument on quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan’s counsels are praying for probation: NS Solanki, lawyer of Dushyant Singh who was co-accused in blackbuck poaching case #Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/2G5ahqHFWl — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

#SalmanKhan gets 2 years and Rs.50,000 fine.. As the sentence is for 2 years (Less than 3 years), he can apply for bail immediately.. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 5, 2018