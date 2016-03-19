Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Signs Contract At A Huge Price Per Episode!

While it is confirmed recently that Salman Khan will return as host for the 10th Season of Bigg Boss, we have another gossip for you guys! If gossip mongers are to be believed, ‘host dost’ Khan has signed the contract at a huge price (per episode).

Being associated withe Bigg Boss show for almost 7 years, Salman has a huge contribution to the show’s great TRP.

The 10th Season of controversial reality show has a twist this time around. Even Common man can participate in the show by sending their entries to Colours via Email or You Tube.

Like always, the 10th Season will go on air in September this year and will go on till January 2017.