Baahubali: The Conclusion Sold To Netflix For This Whopping Amount!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 turned out to be a grand spectacle for the movie lovers in India and worldwide. Against all odds, the film went on to set new box-office records.

If you were not able to watch it in theatres due to some reason and are wondering how to watch Baahubali 2 The Conclusion online then Netflix has come to your rescue. Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to stream S.S. Rajamouli’s war epic Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as it works towards strengthening its presence in India.

They fixed a deal worth $4 million, which translates to around Rs 25.5 crore. Due to high demand from the users, Netflix, which is currently expanding its market in India, has bought the streaming rights. Baahubali will be available in 192 countries.

According to a report in Livemint, “On the content front, we are doubling down on Indian investment to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles. We are touching a pool of consumers with a great passion for diverse entertainment, offering global originals like Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown and mainstream, star-driven Indian films that have wide appeal (e.g. our Shah Rukh Khan titles or recent acquisitions of top ones like Dangal and Baahubali),” said Jessica Lee, vice-president (communications), Netflix, in an emailed statement.

“We are very happy and excited to partner with Netflix. Theatrically, it’s not possible to reach all markets, but with this deal, Baahubali will reach 192 countries seamlessly,” Shobu Yarlagadda, co-founder, and CEO of Arka Mediaworks, the company that produced the Baahubali films told Live Mint about the development.

It became the first Indian film to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the box-office which was later broken by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.