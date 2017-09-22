Actor Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, he shared a photograph on Twitter from the film’s set.”Finally! It’s a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai‘. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect,” Angad tweeted.

The actor says he will miss the film’s set and unit.”Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It’s been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime,” Angad said in a statement.

Take a look at few pictures from the set:

Apparently, Angad Bedi has been shooting extensively for Tiger Zinda Hai for the past 45 days in Abu Dhabi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film has Angad play an agent and he’s a new addition to the franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently Salman flew to London for his tour after wrapping up the shoot and now Angad has wrapped up his schedule for the movie.

Trending :

The team has been believed to be shooting for weeks at multiple locations in the city for intensely packed action scenes. A few days back we saw Angad practicing shooting for the movie with Katrina Kaif and also playing cricket post their shoot. While the first film did really well at the box office we can not wait for the sequel to hit the big screens in India.

Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a Hockey player and will reunite with his Pink co-star, Taapsee Pannu.